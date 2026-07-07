Participants carried placards resembling assassination target lists, with red crosshairs superimposed on the faces of several US and pro-Israel figures.

Those pictured included Trump, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, activist Laura Loomer, Israeli-American billionaire Miriam Adelson, Foundation for Defense of Democracies chief Mark Dubowitz, investor Peter Thiel and others.

The placards read: “Sooner or later, your heads will roll.”

Participants also hanged an effigy of Trump, while others carried a large banner reading “Kill Trump – $100 Million Iranian Bounty” in front of the vehicle carrying Khamenei’s coffin.

A video published online showed Islamic Republic supporters throwing stones at a poster of Trump before tearing it apart.

In another video from the procession, mourners chanted: “We don't want a deal, we want Trump's head,” underscoring the contrast between public calls for revenge and the Islamic Republic’s parallel ceasefire and negotiation track with Washington.

The IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency separately published footage showing supporters waving red flags and calling for revenge over Khamenei’s killing, reinforcing the retaliation theme that ran through the procession.

A large English-language poster depicting Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as wanted men was also displayed among the crowds, featuring threats including “There will be blood” and “Kill Trump” alongside images of the two leaders marked with crosshairs.

Iranian officials and pro-government figures have repeatedly called for revenge over Khamenei’s killing, while insisting that retaliation is separate from the country’s ceasefire and negotiation process.

Inside Tehran’s metro system, Islamic Republic supporters chanted slogans against negotiations with the United States, including: “We did not give martyrs to make peace, or to praise the murderer Trump.”

Another group chanted: “Death to the foreign-backed Pahlavi,” referring to exiled prince Reza Pahlavi, who has called for the end of the Islamic Republic.

The funeral, staged as a mass display of loyalty to the Islamic Republic’s slain leader, became a platform for threats against US and Israeli figures and against Iranian opposition figures abroad.