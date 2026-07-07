Saudi Arabia condemns Iran over attacks on Qatari, Saudi tankers in Hormuz
Saudi Arabia condemned Iran’s targeting of the Saudi tanker Wadyan and the Qatari tanker Al Rekayyat as they transited the Strait of Hormuz, saying the attacks threatened international navigation and global energy supplies.
“The kingdom stresses its demand that Iran immediately stop all actions that threaten the security of the region and the safety of international navigation and energy supplies,” the Saudi foreign ministry said said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry said Saudi Arabia held Iran “fully responsible for these attacks, their damage and all their repercussions.”
The looming end of Payman Jebelli’s term as head of Iran’s state broadcaster has become a political test of whether the country’s new leadership is prepared to rein in hardliners accused of hijacking public media.
Iranians frustrated with years of one-sided, hardline coverage by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, or IRIB, are increasingly watching the possible leadership change as an early sign of whether the system intends to correct course.
Radical anti-diplomacy factions have long used IRIB, whose chief is directly appointed by the supreme leader, to undermine pragmatist efforts toward a breakthrough with Washington.
That pressure continued even during the weeklong funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, when hardline voices on state television kept attacking attempts to shift the country away from wartime confrontation.
As Jebelli’s five-year term nears its end, criticism of his tenure and his ultraconservative Paydari Party allies has moved from reformist circles into more mainstream political commentary.
Jebelli and his cultural deputy Vahid Jalili, the brother of senior conservative politician Saeed Jalili, are widely regarded by critics as key figures behind IRIB’s hardline editorial line, particularly its hostility toward the government’s diplomatic and postwar agenda.
Many Iranians and media analysts now view a possible shakeup at the broadcaster as a signal of whether Iran’s new leadership is willing to curb unilateral rhetoric and restore a degree of institutional balance to state media.
According to the report, the incident is no longer being treated as a routine editorial or executive mistake, but as a threat to national security and internal cohesion at a sensitive moment of postwar realignment.
The outlet said a political “countdown” had begun behind closed doors, pointing to a possible restructuring aimed at ending radical factions’ grip over the state’s most powerful media platform.
Asr-e Iran argued that IRIB had crossed a major political red line by turning a partisan media dispute into a broader governance crisis. It said a publicly funded broadcaster could not be allowed to become “the private clubhouse of an extremist faction” defying what it described as the official consensus of the governing branches.
The commentary said the current management model at IRIB had become an internal obstacle to the state’s strategic direction and called for a purge of the broadcaster’s leadership.
'IRIB deepens state-society divide'
Earlier this week, the pro-reform daily Arman-e Melli also described IRIB’s abrupt censorship of relatively moderate figures, including Ghalibaf, as evidence of a deeper institutional crisis within Iran’s political elite.
The paper accused IRIB’s leadership of being “hijacked by a narrow, radical faction allied with hardline rejectionists” and said the broadcaster was using public media to suppress even official state narratives when they conflicted with factional interests.
By censoring the head of the legislative branch at a time when he is seeking to move the country from wartime footing toward economic reconstruction, the daily argued, IRIB had openly damaged the appearance of internal unity.
Arman-e Melli said the broadcaster had deepened the divide between the state and society and shown that it could not tolerate even the official narrative of a conservative parliament speaker.
In a separate commentary in the same paper, reformist figure Hassan Rasouli offered a broader critique of factional infighting, arguing that public dissent by hardline elements weakens the state’s leverage in international negotiations.
Rasouli called for a temporary freeze on factional rivalry, saying domestic media platforms should serve as pillars of administrative cohesion during a critical geopolitical transition. He argued that projecting strategic stability abroad requires protecting the executive branch from internal sabotage at home.
The debate over IRIB comes as Iran’s new leadership faces growing scrutiny over whether promised or anticipated institutional changes will materialize.
Earlier this week, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei was reinstated, disappointing many Iranians, particularly human rights advocates who had hoped for change.
If Jebelli and his team are also reinstated at IRIB, public frustration is likely to deepen and reinforce the perception that the system remains unwilling to reform its most unilateral and hardline institutions.
Britain summoned Iran’s Chargé d’Affaires in London on Tuesday after a judge concluded that the 2024 attack on Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati was carried out in the interests of, and on behalf of, the Iranian state.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Ali Nasimfar was summoned by Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer following the sentencing of two Romanian nationals for their role in the March 2024 attack.
“This follows a longstanding pattern of hostile activity by the Iranian intelligence services on UK soil,” an FCDO spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the judge also found that one of the defendants, George Stana, met the foreign power condition under the National Security Act 2023, concluding that he knew, or ought to have known, of the connection to Iran in relation to the attack.
“Iran’s actions attempt to undermine UK sovereignty and security and are completely unacceptable – it must cease in these activities immediately,” the spokesperson said.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said three tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, prompting the regional maritime threat level to be raised to “severe,” its second-highest level.
UKMTO said an unnamed LNG tanker was hit by an unknown projectile on the port side engine room, causing a fire, while traveling southbound through the Strait of Hormuz, 8 nautical miles east of Limah, Oman.
A second unnamed tanker, a VLCC, was hit by an unknown projectile on the port side while exiting the Strait of Hormuz, 16 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, UAE. The vessel was able to proceed to its next port of call and no crew injuries were reported.
A third unnamed tanker was struck by an unknown projectile 6 nautical miles east of Oman’s Musandam Peninsula, causing minor structural damage. UKMTO said there were no casualties or environmental impact and the vessel was proceeding to its next port of call.
“Iranian attacks have raised the threat level to SEVERE, with deliberate hostile action likely under current conditions,” UKMTO said, adding that navigation interference persisted and mine-risk reporting remained relevant within and adjacent to the traffic separation scheme.
“The recent confirmed incidents highlight that the threat environment remains heightened and warrants extreme vigilance. IRGC hailing and routing pressure continue, particularly for AIS-active vessels,” it added.
Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, said Tuesday the Islamic Republic would pursue diplomacy but give a “decisive, effective and proportionate” response to any aggression or crossing of its red lines, state news agency IRNA reported.
Talaei-Nik said Iran’s enemies had believed assassinating Ali Khamenei, military commanders and scientists, alongside attacks on residential areas, could lead to the Islamic Republic’s collapse.
He said the result had been the opposite, with national cohesion, public support and the Islamic Republic’s power strengthened.