Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday that the US decision to revoke a waiver allowing Iranian oil sales was a "blatant violation" of Article 10 of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.

"In the past three weeks, America has also repeatedly violated Articles 1 and 2 of the Memorandum of Understanding due to the actions of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and threatening statements against Iran. Iran, while issuing a serious warning regarding the consequences of America's breach of the agreement, will take decisive actions to safeguard its national interests and security," he posted on X.