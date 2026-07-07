US strikes Iranian military targets near Strait of Hormuz - Axios
The US military carried out airstrikes Tuesday on Iranian air defense systems, coastal surveillance systems, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship cruise missile sites, drone launch sites and port facilities near the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported citing a US official.
Axios reported the strikes came in response to renewed Iranian attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz after a one-week lull agreed to by Washington and Tehran expired.
CENTCOM said the strikes were aimed at imposing “heavy costs” for attacks on commercial shipping in an international waterway.