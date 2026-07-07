Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday that Qatar should avoid any actions that Tehran considers contrary to an Iran-US memorandum of understanding, after Doha summoned Iran's chargé d'affaires to protest the targeting of an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran was committed to taking necessary measures to manage future operations in the Strait of Hormuz,” Baghaei said. “Some commercial vessels been using routes not coordinated with Iran while disabling or manipulating their automatic identification systems (AIS) or GPS signals, which could create collision risks, environmental problems, unsafe passage and disruptions to Iran's efforts to facilitate navigation in the waterway.”