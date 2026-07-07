US President Donald Trump said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not want Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, while describing the US-Israel conflict with Tehran as “not even a war” but a “a denuclearization” of Iran.
Speaking alongside Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday, Trump said Turkey knew Iran “very well” and had been “very instrumental” in efforts to end the conflict.
“They know Iran very well. And they know the problems with Iran,” Trump said. “They’ve been very instrumental, along with a couple of other countries, of helping.”
“With respect to our relationship, including trying to end the war with Iran or whatever you call it. It’s not even a war. It’s a military operation. It’s a denuclearization,” he added.
Trump said Turkey “could have gotten into the fight” but had not done so, describing it as “a very powerful military nation.”
“I don’t think he wants to see them have a nuclear weapon either,” Trump said of Erdogan. “I’m pretty sure of that. In fact, I’m totally sure of that.”