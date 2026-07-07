US President Donald Trump said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s refusal to help Washington over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran had “soured” his relationship with her, though he still described her as “a nice person.”

Trump said Meloni “refused to get involved with the Hormuz Strait or you could also say just Iran.”

“So it soured my relationship with her a little bit. But I like her. I think she’s a nice person. But I think she made a mistake,” Trump said.

Trump said Italy received much of its oil from the region, while the United States did not need the strait because it had “a lot of oil.”

"We have a lot of oil. The United States has more oil than anybody. And when you add Venezuela to it, it’s like we have far more oil than anybody. We don’t need the straits,” Trump said.

“We do this because we think it’s an important thing to do. But she just wasn’t there for us. And I wasn’t happy about that,” he added.