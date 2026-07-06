Iran’s army spokesperson said the military was fully prepared and had used the ceasefire to improve its combat power.

“We are fully prepared and have used the ceasefire opportunity to improve our combat capability,” Amir Akraminia said during the funeral for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

He added that Iran had updated its “target bank” and warned that any enemy attack would receive a response “more crushing and more regret-inducing than before.”