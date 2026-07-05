Several pro-Iran regime US figures said they attended funeral events in Tehran for slain former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, including influencer Jackson Hinkle, Vermont local official Christopher Helali and activist Calla Walsh.Hinkle, a pro-Iran regime US influencer, said he was “honored” to attend the funeral ceremony with Iranian state TV pundit Mohammad Marandi.“I was honored to spend my day with Professor Marandi at the last farewell to Sayyed Ali Khamenei,” Hinkle wrote on X.Helali, who describes himself as the elected high bailiff of Orange County, Vermont, said he was in Iran to “honor and participate” in Khamenei’s funeral.“I am the ONLY elected USA politician in Iran right now,” Helali wrote on X, adding: “Death to US Imperialism and Zionism!”US activist Calla Walsh also reported from Khamenei’s funeral prayers in Tehran, describing the gathering as “a resounding referendum on the Iranian masses’ loyalty to the Islamic Revolution.”