Iranian lawmaker Meisam Zohourian said on Thursday Iran’s banking network was hit by a new attack over the weekend that temporarily disrupted interbank services, adding that another disruption had occurred earlier in the week.

Zohourian said the incident was likely a cyberattack, possibly backed by a foreign state, adding it affected kernel and middleware layers of banking systems, warning that heavy reliance on foreign technology and limited domestic infrastructure increases vulnerability to such operations.

"Unfortunately, while the definitive cause of the disruption has still not been identified, a new attack on the banking network infrastructure occurred on Saturday of this week, which disrupted interbank services for several hours to prevent the attack's impact from escalating," he posted on X.