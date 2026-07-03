Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, chief of staff of Iran’s Army, said on Thursday that the United States launched about 1,200 missiles and bombs against Iranian forces, but that the attack did not shake morale or cause the country to collapse.
"In the third war, which lasted 40 days, the enemy-drawing on experience from earlier conflicts-believed that if it targeted Iran’s Supreme Leader, the country and its people would collapse within three to five days and allow the enemy to occupy the nation," official media cited Sayyari as saying.
"In all three wars, the enemy wrongly assumed it could easily enter Iranian territory and seize the country’s provinces," he added.