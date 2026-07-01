A suspicious small craft that approached a vessel south of Balhaf, Yemen, has departed but remains active in the area and could pose a risk to other vessels, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Wednesday.

UKMTO said the vessel’s security officer reported minor damage to the bridge.

The agency said the small craft had four people on board and was armed with an RPG.

UKMTO said it was continuing to investigate and advised vessels to transit with caution.