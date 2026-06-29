Tehran-Dubai flights to resume after months-long halt
The first Tehran-Dubai flight after a months-long suspension is set to operate on Monday, the public relations director of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport said.
The first Tehran-Dubai flight after a months-long suspension is set to operate on Monday, the public relations director of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport said.
Iran’s central bank said on Monday that it had no role in selecting technology service providers for four banks affected by recent disruptions.
The central bank said the banks had been allowed, under decisions by higher authorities, to use other active information technology companies to restore banking services as quickly as possible.
It said any claim that the central bank had directed or recommended the selection of a specific company was baseless.
The bank also warned that it reserved the right to pursue legal action against those who published such claims without evidence.
The Israeli military said on Monday that it struck three Hezbollah command centers in southern Lebanon in response to what it called violations of the ceasefire agreement.
The IDF said the strikes targeted sites in the Nabatieh and Mayfadoun areas after Hezbollah continued attacks on Israeli soldiers.
It said Israeli soldiers earlier struck and dismantled a launcher that Hezbollah had continued using to direct attacks at them.
The military said it would continue operations to remove threats to Israeli soldiers and prevent Hezbollah from harming Israeli civilians and troops.
Iran and Oman held the first meeting of their joint Hormuz committee in Muscat to discuss the future management of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian deputy foreign minister said on Monday.
Kazem Gharibabadi said he met Abdulaziz Al Hinai, Oman’s ambassador-at-large, during the visit and reviewed current issues related to the strait.
He said the two sides exchanged views on future management of the strait under clause five of the Tehran-Washington memorandum of understanding.
Iranian cyberattacks against Israel have surged since the launch of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran this year, a senior Israeli security official was quoted as saying on Monday.
Yossi Karadi, director general of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, told Germany’s Die Welt newspaper that Israeli authorities recorded about 1,600 hostile cyber incidents during military operations on Iran in June 2025.
He said the number rose to about 4,800 incidents in the same month this year.
“Some groups are very skilled,” Karadi said. “We can handle them, but we have to take them seriously. Unlike in the kinetic realm, there’s no ceasefire in cyberspace.”
Karadi said the attacks targeted systems used by critical infrastructure, central organizations, small and medium-sized companies and the public, including law and accounting firms.
“So far - and hopefully it stays that way - we’ve managed to fend off attacks on critical infrastructure,” he said.
Hossein Shariatmadari, Iranian Supreme Leader’s representative at the Kayhan newspaper, wrote on Sunday that Iran’s first demand in negotiations should be the handover of US President Donald Trump for trial in Iranian courts.
“The first step in fulfilling the Leader’s demands in the negotiations is to insist on handing Trump over to the Islamic Republic for trial in Iran’s judicial authorities,” he wrote.
He also wrote that Iran’s negotiating team should refuse to accept Trump or his representatives in future talks and instead propose a delegation made up of members of the US Congress.
“The effort to avenge Supreme Leader must take place on American soil itself,” he added.