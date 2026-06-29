Iran’s central bank said on Monday that it had no role in selecting technology service providers for four banks affected by recent disruptions.

The central bank said the banks had been allowed, under decisions by higher authorities, to use other active information technology companies to restore banking services as quickly as possible.

It said any claim that the central bank had directed or recommended the selection of a specific company was baseless.

The bank also warned that it reserved the right to pursue legal action against those who published such claims without evidence.