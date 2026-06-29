US stocks ended sharply higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high, as hostilities between Washington and Tehran eased following weekend strikes and investors welcomed signs that diplomacy remains on track.

According to Reuters, U.S. and Iranian technical teams are expected to meet in Doha in the coming days to discuss implementation of the interim peace agreement after the latest exchange of strikes threatened to derail the fragile understanding.

The S&P 500 rose 1.16% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.04%. The Dow climbed 0.57% to finish at a record 52,172.69, led by renewed strength in major technology shares.