Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran will abide by the memorandum of understanding with the United States if Washington honors its commitments, signaling continued support for diplomacy despite recent tensions.
"Understanding is a two-way matter. If the American side abides by the memorandum, we will also fulfill our commitments," Pezeshkian wrote on X.
He added that Iran's response to "unreasonable rhetoric and baseless threats" is to rely on "rationality and human dignity in decision-making, and firm and fearless action when necessary."
The remarks come as Tehran and Washington prepare for another round of technical talks aimed at implementing the interim agreement after recent exchanges of strikes threatened to derail the fragile deal.