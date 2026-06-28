Iran’s army was fully prepared to restore the region’s military conditions to the situation before the agreement if the US violated MoU terms, the army spokesman said on Sunday.

Amir Akraminia said Iran had developed more advanced equipment during the 40-day war, including drones used in the final days of the conflict.

He said upgraded missiles were also used by both the army and the Revolutionary Guards during the war.

Akraminia added that Iran had plans both for domestic production and for purchases of advanced equipment from friendly countries, saying the army would soon receive more advanced systems.