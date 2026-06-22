Israeli officials are increasingly concerned that President Donald Trump's emerging agreement with Iran could strengthen Tehran's position in Lebanon and limit Israel's ability to act against Hezbollah, Axios reported.

The concerns center on the Lebanon provisions included in the US-Iran understanding and a new deconfliction mechanism announced after talks in Switzerland.

Under the plan, a cell involving the parties, Lebanon, Pakistan and Qatar would be established to support the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon and prevent further escalation.

Israeli officials told Axios they fear the arrangement effectively gives Iran a recognized role in discussions over Lebanon's security future despite Tehran's decades-long backing of Hezbollah.

One Israeli official told Axios that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently more concerned about the Lebanon element of the agreement than the nuclear component.