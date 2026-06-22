President Donald Trump promoted his emerging agreement with Iran by sharing a screenshot of an apparent CBS News/YouGov poll suggesting broad support for the deal among Republican voters.
The image posted by Trump said more than 80% of Republicans viewed the agreement as either better for the United States or good for both countries.
Trump shared the post as his administration faces questions from some lawmakers over the scope of sanctions relief offered to Tehran and the inclusion of Iran in a new Lebanon deconfliction mechanism.
Critics, including some Democrats and Republican voices, have argued that the Trump administration is offering concessions before securing enough commitments from Tehran.