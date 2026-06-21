'You won't have a country' if Hormuz closes, Trump tells Iran - Fox News
US President Donald Trump warned Iran against closing the Strait of Hormuz, according to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst. Quoting Trump, Yingst reported that the US president told Iranian officials, “You close it and you won't have a country.” Trump also said the United States could take control of the strategic waterway if necessary and collect tolls if no agreement is reached. He added that Washington could become the “Guardian Angel” of the strait and take 20% of the oil.