The long-running conservative Ettelaat newspaper said the memorandum between Tehran and Washington had helped prevent a wider war but offered no guarantee of long-term stability.

The newspaper said that after the formal signing of the memorandum, the central question was whether it could survive and whether Donald Trump’s United States could be trusted to continue the path toward a final agreement.

She said the memorandum had postponed key issues to the future, with both sides choosing first to prevent the crisis from escalating before entering more complex bargaining.

The article argued that the memorandum contained many positive points for Iran and said Trump’s comments on the sidelines of the G7 summit about Iran’s frozen assets and the continuation of its nuclear program were unexpectedly positive.

But it said the memorandum was “more the beginning of a new phase of managed rivalry” than the end of a crisis, adding that the memorandum had no guarantee of long-term durability and functioned more as a tool to prevent a wider war and control energy markets.

She also argued that Trump, who wanted a quick victory, was forced to shift his position once it became clear Iran would not surrender.

The article described the signing of the memorandum without taking Benjamin Netanyahu’s concerns into account as his biggest security defeat since the October 7, 2023 attack.