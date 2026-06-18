Several Senate Democrats on Wednesday denounced the memorandum of understanding between President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, describing it as a failure for the United States, CBS reported.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the agreement will be remembered as “one of the biggest American disasters,” adding that the US is worse off than before the war and accusing Trump of “capitulating” to Iran.

Other Democratic senators, including Mark Warner, Richard Blumenthal, and Peter Welch, also criticized the deal, raising concerns over its terms, including reported access to a $300 billion redevelopment fund and Iran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.