Pezeshkian and Trump sign US-Iran memorandum of understanding
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding” in a short time gap, official media reported.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding” in a short time gap, official media reported.
Several Senate Democrats on Wednesday denounced the memorandum of understanding between President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, describing it as a failure for the United States, CBS reported.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the agreement will be remembered as “one of the biggest American disasters,” adding that the US is worse off than before the war and accusing Trump of “capitulating” to Iran.
Other Democratic senators, including Mark Warner, Richard Blumenthal, and Peter Welch, also criticized the deal, raising concerns over its terms, including reported access to a $300 billion redevelopment fund and Iran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.
President Donald Trump signed the Iran memorandum of understanding just before a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles. In a video shared by the White House, Trump is seen signing the Persian-language documents and asking Secretary of State Marco Rubio to pass the pen to the other side during the signing.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday Pakistan, together with Qatar, will host an official ceremony in Switzerland on 19 June to mark the Iran-US agreement and begin technical-level talks.
Sharif the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” has been electronically signed between the United States and Iran, adding that it was endorsed by the presidents of both countries and by him as mediator.
"The agreement enters into force immediately, with Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and the United States lifting its naval blockade as a first step," he posted on X.
US conservative commentator Mark Levin said on Wednesday he has disagreements with the memorandum of understanding with Iran and does not believe the Iranian government will “ever honor any agreement.”
"I have my disagreements with the MOU, and I do not believe the Iranian regime will ever honor any agreement anyway, but I adore President Trump and always will. He is a great president and he, too, is doing great things for our country and around the world," he posted on X.
President Donald Trump signed a hard copy of the US-Iran agreement during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles, according to a US official cited by CNN.
The report said both Trump and Vice President JD Vance had previously signed the memorandum of understanding virtually, while Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signed the document remotely on behalf of Tehran earlier this week.
A formal signing ceremony involving Vance is still expected on Friday, the official added.