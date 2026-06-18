Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian published the Persian-language text of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding on X, saying the document reflected the voice of a nation that did not trade its dignity and independence for threats or pressure.
The image published by Pezeshkian showed the memorandum had also been signed by US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
“What was recorded today was the result of national steadfastness, political rationality and responsible diplomacy,” Pezeshkian wrote.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to influence the final Iran deal by using right-wing media figures and friendly senators to pressure US President Donald Trump, CNN reported, citing an Israeli source.
CNN cited the source as saying Netanyahu has been skeptical of Iran’s intentions throughout the talks with the United States and believes Tehran was never willing to negotiate in good faith.
The source added that Netanyahu still assesses there will not be a final deal between the United States and Iran and that Tehran will not genuinely agree to restrictions on its nuclear program.
The US Justice Department is investigating how Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei built a global investment portfolio with exposure to Wall Street banks, Bloomberg reported, citing four officials with direct knowledge of the matter.
The probe is examining allegations of money laundering and corruption, including possible involvement by American financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup in facilitating large money movements between firms overseen by Khamenei, according to the report.
Bloomberg said investigators are looking at the role of US correspondent banks and possible gaps in due-diligence procedures that may have allowed financial flows linked to Khamenei’s network. The existence of the probe does not mean charges will be filed, the report said.
Khamenei, who became supreme leader in March after his father was killed in a US-Israel airstrike at the start of the Iran war, has not been seen publicly since taking office.
Bloomberg previously reported that Khamenei had built a sprawling business empire involving Persian Gulf shipping, Swiss bank accounts and luxury properties in Britain, with funds routed through financial institutions in the UK, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the UAE.
The report said the Justice Department’s investigation has become more diplomatically sensitive as Washington and Tehran move through an interim peace agreement that was signed Wednesday to end the war and open talks on wider issues, including Iran’s nuclear program.
Before becoming supreme leader, Khamenei relied heavily on financier Ali Ansari, whose banking, construction and trading interests served as a conduit for moving funds abroad, Bloomberg reported. Ansari has denied any relationship with Khamenei.
The report said the DOJ is also examining European and Middle Eastern lenders, as well as property-related payments by the network to global brands, including Hilton Worldwide.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday that he spoke with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah about Tehran’s memorandum of understanding with the US.
He said Iran remained committed to a policy of good-neighborly relations and hoped the agreement would help restore peace and stability in the region.
Araghchi also stressed the need for dialogue with Persian Gulf countries to improve engagement and clear up existing ambiguities, the ministry said.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that the memorandum of understanding with the United States was a “historic document."
“Peace will be achieved in the shadow of mutual respect,” Pezeshkian wrote on X.
He said the Islamic Republic remained committed to global peace while preserving its dignity and independence, as well as to progress and regional cooperation.
As Tehran and Washington move toward a memorandum to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, messages from inside Iran show anger that the deal speaks of uranium, Lebanon and money, while ordinary Iranians remain absent from the text.
The messages, sent to Iran International on Thursday, reflect grief, suspicion and political anger after details emerged of the memorandum between Tehran and Washington.
The agreement outlines a halt to the war, a 60-day negotiation period, steps toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz, possible oil waivers and discussions over frozen assets and sanctions relief.