US probes Iran’s Supreme Leader's money flows through Wall Street banks
The US Justice Department is investigating how Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei built a global investment portfolio with exposure to Wall Street banks, Bloomberg reported, citing four officials with direct knowledge of the matter.
The probe is examining allegations of money laundering and corruption, including possible involvement by American financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup in facilitating large money movements between firms overseen by Khamenei, according to the report.
Bloomberg said investigators are looking at the role of US correspondent banks and possible gaps in due-diligence procedures that may have allowed financial flows linked to Khamenei’s network. The existence of the probe does not mean charges will be filed, the report said.
Khamenei, who became supreme leader in March after his father was killed in a US-Israel airstrike at the start of the Iran war, has not been seen publicly since taking office.
Bloomberg previously reported that Khamenei had built a sprawling business empire involving Persian Gulf shipping, Swiss bank accounts and luxury properties in Britain, with funds routed through financial institutions in the UK, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the UAE.
The report said the Justice Department’s investigation has become more diplomatically sensitive as Washington and Tehran move through an interim peace agreement that was signed Wednesday to end the war and open talks on wider issues, including Iran’s nuclear program.
Before becoming supreme leader, Khamenei relied heavily on financier Ali Ansari, whose banking, construction and trading interests served as a conduit for moving funds abroad, Bloomberg reported. Ansari has denied any relationship with Khamenei.
The report said the DOJ is also examining European and Middle Eastern lenders, as well as property-related payments by the network to global brands, including Hilton Worldwide.
As Tehran and Washington move toward a memorandum to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, messages from inside Iran show anger that the deal speaks of uranium, Lebanon and money, while ordinary Iranians remain absent from the text.
The messages, sent to Iran International on Thursday, reflect grief, suspicion and political anger after details emerged of the memorandum between Tehran and Washington.
The agreement outlines a halt to the war, a 60-day negotiation period, steps toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz, possible oil waivers and discussions over frozen assets and sanctions relief.
But for many Iranians who responded, the central question was not what the Islamic Republic might receive, or whether Washington would enforce the terms. It was why ordinary Iranians appeared absent from the agreement.
“We gave our fallen, we endured more hunger and poverty, there was war, we moved further away from our dreams, we were hurt, we were killed unjustly, but uranium was the main issue,” one message said. “In these several clauses of the agreement, there was no word about the people of Iran.”
Another message described the memorandum as an agreement signed “over the bodies of Iran’s children,” referring to what the sender said were 42,000 lives lost.
The message reflected a broader anger among several respondents who saw the deal as a bargain made after months of bloodshed and repression.
Some directed their anger at US President Donald Trump, saying they had hoped Washington would side more clearly with the Iranian people. “Trump is a businessman who first sees his own profit and his country’s interests, and it does not matter to him what has happened or what will happen,” one message said.
Another sender wrote: “Tell Trump that your betrayal has remained so deeply in our hearts and minds that if one day America and Europe need the help of the people of Iran, not a single person will come toward you.”
Others focused on Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the lead Iranian negotiator expected to sign the memorandum in Switzerland on Friday. Ghalibaf has defended the document and urged officials to focus on improving the economy, but one message accused him of speaking more about Lebanon than about Iranians.
“Mr. Ghalibaf, in the same speech where you said we should fix people’s economy, you spoke several times more about Lebanon than about the people of Iran, and said the first clause of the agreement is also Lebanon,” the message said.
The 14-point memorandum includes a provision on ending military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, and ensuring Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also includes provisions on the Strait of Hormuz, oil exports, frozen assets, sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program.
Inside Iran, however, the messages show that many are judging the agreement less by its financial mechanisms than by what it signals politically.
Some saw it as proof that the Islamic Republic’s long confrontation with the United States had ended in failure. “We are not fooled by the regime’s propaganda,” one message said. “The current memorandum between Iran and America was a definite defeat for the Islamic Republic’s 47-year policy.”
Another urged patience and unity, framing the deal as part of a longer process of weakening the system. “Be patient, regime change is happening, although at a gentle speed,” the message said. “Just stay united and give each other hope.”
But several messages were more despairing than hopeful. One sender compared the moment to a scene in a war film where a soldier, after fighting through chaos, suddenly stands still in shock and cries.
“That is how we, the people of Iran, feel with the news of the negotiations,” the message said.
Another asked why no country had insisted that Iranians themselves had rights that should be part of any settlement. “Why was there no one anywhere in the world to say that we, the people of Iran, had the right to live?” the message said. “Why should the human rights of all people in the world be respected except those of Iranians?”
The US-Iran memorandum has raised expectations of oil waivers, access to frozen funds and a path toward sanctions relief, but economists warn that Tehran’s postwar economy will need far more than a diplomatic breakthrough to escape chronic inflation and structural weakness.
The reaction reflects a familiar hope in Iran: that lower tensions with Washington will strengthen the rial, cool inflation and ease living costs after years of sanctions, isolation and war. But economists are warning that the market rally may be pricing in more than the agreement can deliver.
Former Central Bank deputy governor Heydar Mostakhdemin-Hosseini put it succinctly. “An agreement is a necessary condition for economic improvement, but it is not a sufficient condition,” he told Jahan-e Sanat.
That warning has become more relevant since the 14-point “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” emerged on Wednesday. The document outlines an immediate halt to military operations, a 60-day negotiation period, steps toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz, US Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports and talks over frozen assets and sanctions termination.
But the most sensitive economic promises are conditional. Senior US officials said after the text emerged that Washington is not committing to immediate sanctions relief, upfront access to frozen assets or direct funding for Iran. They said economic incentives would depend on Iranian compliance and progress toward a final deal, particularly on nuclear issues.
The $300 billion reconstruction and economic development plan mentioned in the memorandum has already become one of the most disputed parts of the deal. US officials said it does not mean Washington will provide money to Tehran. Instead, they described it as a possible future framework for third countries and private investors if sanctions are eased and Iran meets its commitments.
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have also rejected the idea that the United States would provide direct financial aid or war reparations to Iran.
The issue of frozen assets is similarly uncertain. Iranian officials have presented the memorandum as a route to usable funds, while US officials said no assets would be released automatically upon signing. Some funds could become available during the negotiation period, they said, but only if Iran takes concrete steps demanded by Washington.
Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati said Wednesday that the memorandum had been drafted in a way that clearly defines US obligations over asset releases and makes them enforceable.
But he added a note of caution: “As with any international agreement, a final assessment will depend on observing implementation and conducting the necessary verification in practice.”
For economists, that is the core problem: even if some relief arrives, Iran’s economic problems are not only external.
Economic analyst Nasser Zakeri told Fararu that the long-term effect of any diplomatic opening will depend on domestic policymaking. He said Iran would need to reassess its internal and regional realities and reorient its economic strategy around whatever opportunities the agreement creates.
Ali Ghanbari, an economics professor, made a similar point. “We should not become excessively excited or optimistic,” he said. “We should not assume that simply signing an initial understanding can solve all of Iran’s economic problems. Sustainable growth requires structural reforms, and such reforms are impossible without careful planning.”
Iran’s inflation problem shows the scale of the challenge. The latest official point-to-point inflation rate stands at 83.9%, according to the Statistical Center of Iran, and 77.2% according to the Central Bank.
Inflation briefly fell to single digits in the two years after the 2015 nuclear deal took effect, but surged again after Washington withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reimposed secondary sanctions.
A new deal could ease some of those pressures if it restores oil exports, reduces shipping restrictions and gives Tehran access to some blocked revenues. Under the memorandum, the US Treasury would issue waivers for Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and related services, including banking, insurance and transportation, pending a final agreement.
But Mostakhdemin-Hosseini warned that even higher oil revenue and reduced sanctions would not resolve budget deficits, rapid money-supply growth, banking imbalances and weak productivity. Without political stability, better governance and restored public trust, he said, chronic inflation could return quickly.
Hossein Selahvarzi, the former head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, also warned against reading peace as prosperity.
“A peace agreement does not, by itself, revive the economy, and the end of military conflict does not automatically mean the beginning of economic prosperity,” he wrote in Etemad.
He pointed to energy shortages, lack of working capital, aging equipment, limited access to technology, unstable regulations, weak investment and low productivity across industry and mining.
“The war only deepened and exposed these problems,” Selahvarzi wrote. “If we are now speaking of a post-war era, we should not expect miracles.”
A senior US official on Wednesday read out a 14-point memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran that outlines a high-level understanding to halt the war in Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz.
The agreement defers many of the most difficult issues, including how to wind down Iran's nuclear program, until a final deal is reached, and paves the way for a broader 60-day negotiation period due to begin in Switzerland on Friday.
The document, titled "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran," was read out to reporters by the US official as follows:
1. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran and their allies in the current war, by signing this MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon. The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and other provisions of this paragraph.
2. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran undertake to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in each other's internal affairs.
3. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in maximum 60 days extendable with mutual consent.
4. Immediately upon the signing of this MoU, the United States of America will begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days. During this period, the traffic of vessels will be in proportion to the numbers of pre-war traffic being restored by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America further undertakes to remove its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days after the final deal.
5. Upon the signing of this MoU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa. The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start and, considering the need for removing the technical and military obstacles and de-mining by the Islamic Republic of Iran, will be instated within 30 days. The Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct dialog with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz, in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz.
6. The United States of America undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least USD 300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The mechanism for the implementation of this plan will be finalized as part of final deal within 60 days. All required licenses, waivers, and permissions needed for the relevant financial transactions will be granted by the United States of America.
7. The United States of America undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the United Nations Security Council resolutions, i.e. IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, and all unilateral US sanctions, primary and secondary, in an agreed upon schedule as part of the final deal. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America acknowledge the critical importance of the sanctions termination issue above mentioned and express their intentions to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.
8. The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpiled enriched material pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon, in accordance with the schedule mentioned in paragraph seven with the minimum methodology to be down blending on site under the supervision of the IAEA. The two parties also agreed to discuss the issue of enrichment and other mutually agreed matters related to the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear needs, based on a satisfactory framework being agreed upon in the final deal. The final deal will confirm the provisions of this paragraph. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran acknowledge the critical importance of the nuclear issues above mentioned and express their intention to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.
9. Pending the final deal, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to maintain the status quo. The Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program and the United States of America will not impose any new sanctions and will not deploy additional forces in the region.
10. The United States of America undertakes that immediately upon the signing of this MoU and until the termination of sanctions, US Department of Treasury will issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc.
11. The United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Upon the implementation of this MoU, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds during the negotiation. Such funds, whether retained in the original account or transferred, shall be made fully usable for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America undertakes to issue all necessary licenses and authorizations accordingly.
12. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree that an executive mechanism will be established to monitor the successful implementation of this MoU and the future compliance of the final deal.
13. After signing this MoU, and subject to the beginning of the implementation of paragraphs 1,4,5,10 and 11 of this MoU, and the continuing implementation of these measures, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will start negotiations regarding the final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs.
14. The final deal will be endorsed by a binding UNSC resolution.
Economists in Tehran remain divided over the economic implications of the US–Iran Memorandum of Understanding ahead of the scheduled signing on Friday.
State-controlled media initially struck an upbeat tone, highlighting the positive reaction in Iran’s foreign-exchange and gold markets. It also amplified reports about the repatriation of frozen assets and a $300 billion reconstruction package.
But the market rally was short-lived, and both stories about incoming cash were quickly dismissed as fake news and publicly refuted by Trump at the G7 summit in France.
Across Tehran’s media on Tuesday morning, coverage reflected a mix of cautious optimism and skepticism.
The debate is unfolding even as the memorandum itself remains unpublished and some of its key provisions unclear.
The agreement is expected to be formally signed on Friday, but it faces critics in both Tehran and Washington, where opponents have questioned everything from sanctions relief to the handling of Iran’s nuclear program.
The divide was especially clear in two interviews: one with economist Heydar Mostakhdemin-Hosseini in Jahan-e Sanat newspaper, and another with macroeconomist Hadi Haghshenas on the Khabar Online website.
Mostakhdemin-Hosseini’s core message was a warning: while a political breakthrough may calm market psychology and reduce short-term inflationary expectations, it will not resolve Iran’s entrenched structural problems, including chronic budget deficits, excessive money creation and a dysfunctional banking system.
He stressed that political calm can temporarily stabilize markets by reducing panic buying and war-related anxiety, but it cannot cure long-term inflation.
On the dangers of crisis financing, he said: “The greatest danger in wartime conditions is financing the costs of war through printing money… Almost all countries that experienced hyperinflation during periods of conflict repeated this exact mistake.”
He also warned that “capital flees from instability,” arguing that legal stability, respect for property rights, anti-corruption measures and reduced political risk must be top priorities.
“In times of economic crisis, the public’s psychological trust in the government’s economic stewardship is a far more powerful tool for market stabilization than physical gold or foreign currency reserves,” he added.
Offering a starkly different assessment, Haghshenas presented an optimistic outlook for Iran’s economy following what he described as a two-stage agreement with the United States.
He predicted that the post-war period could mirror the economic rebounds seen after the 1988 ceasefire with Iraq under UN Resolution 598 and the 2015 nuclear deal, potentially delivering single-digit inflation and double-digit growth.
He argued that a final deal could reduce inflation by stabilizing the foreign-exchange market and unlocking frozen assets to absorb excess liquidity.
Psychological relief and a decline in inflation would emerge during the current Iranian year ending in March 2027, he said, while more substantial macroeconomic gains, including double-digit growth, would likely materialize in the following year ending in March 2028.
“When blocked resources enter the economy, they will collect a portion of the existing liquidity,” he added. “Therefore, the potential agreement will lead to a reduction in the inflation rate from two directions.”
Whether that optimism proves justified remains uncertain. Even if a broader agreement is reached, many of the structural problems identified by Mostakhdemin-Hosseini—including fiscal imbalances, monetary expansion and weak investor confidence—would remain unresolved.
G7 leaders welcomed on Wednesday the announcement of a deal between the United States and Iran, saying it offered a major opening to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and address regional and missile-related threats.
“We welcome the announcement of a deal between the United States and Iran, secured under the strong leadership of President Trump, with the support of mediating countries,” the leaders said in a statement on geopolitical issues.
They said the agreement provided “an historic opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring any nuclear weapon and tackling the threats related to its regional and ballistic activities.”
“We support and are ready to contribute to its implementation,” the statement said.
The Group of Seven also backed further diplomacy after the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, saying any follow-on negotiation should address threats posed by Iran “in the region and beyond” and include relevant partners, including the International Atomic Energy Agency.
“We reaffirm that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon,” the leaders said.
On Lebanon, the G7 tied its support to an immediate ceasefire and the disarmament of Iran-backed Hezbollah.
“In Lebanon, we support, through an immediate robust ceasefire, the Lebanese leadership’s efforts to achieve the disarmament of Hezbollah and the monopoly of arms, and to protect Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty with the appropriate international security guarantees,” the statement said.
The leaders also backed the resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, saying “the right of transit passage without restrictions or tolls is the bedrock of international trade.”
They said a multinational defensive initiative led by France and the UK could help protect merchant vessels, reassure shipping operators and verify the removal of mines.
The G7 also pledged to reduce global vulnerability to the Strait of Hormuz by accelerating the diversification of energy supply routes and increasing energy stocks.