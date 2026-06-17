The clarifications came after the text of the 14-point memorandum finally emerged on Wednesday, triggering a wave of reactions, competing interpretations and political criticism in both Tehran and Washington.

Speaking on a background call after the text was made public, the officials said the agreement does not commit Washington to any immediate economic concessions, but instead creates a framework under which incentives would be tied to Iranian compliance and progress toward a final deal.

The comments appeared aimed at countering interpretations in Iranian media that the memorandum would unlock large-scale financial benefits for Tehran before a comprehensive agreement is reached.

Addressing a provision in the MoU to create a reconstruction and economic development plan worth at least $300 billion, the officials said the language does not require the United States to contribute funds or provide direct financial assistance to Iran.

Instead, they said the provision would allow sanctions relief in the future if Iran fulfills its commitments, enabling third countries and private investors to participate in projects inside Iran.

The officials also stressed that any sanctions relief would be linked directly to progress on nuclear issues, meaning Tehran would only receive economic benefits in exchange for verifiable nuclear concessions, including the disposal of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Frozen assets

The administration offered its strongest clarification on the issue of frozen Iranian assets.

Iran had originally sought access to restricted funds immediately upon signing the memorandum, according to the officials, but the final text tied any release of assets to implementation of the agreement and progress toward a broader settlement.

The officials said Iran ultimately accepted that no funds would be released automatically upon signing the MoU and that access to frozen assets would depend on what they described as demonstrable good behavior and compliance with the framework.

Some frozen assets could be released during the negotiation period, they added, if Iran takes concrete steps demanded by Washington, including actions related to its nuclear program.

Strait of Hormuz

The officials also downplayed broader interpretations of the memorandum's provisions on the Strait of Hormuz, saying the relevant sections are focused on reopening the waterway and ensuring the free flow of commercial shipping.

They said the agreement is intended to restore navigation through the strait rather than establish a wider security framework for the Persian Gulf.

The officials said they beleieve regional countries would never agree to an arrangement that doesn't permit toll-free access to the Strait of Hormuz.

Miltary assets

The officials further indicated that the United States does not plan to immediately reduce its military posture in the region following the signing of the memorandum. Any future adjustments, they said, would depend on Iranian compliance and progress toward a broader agreement.

They also described direct communication channels established during the conflict between US forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as one of the factors that made the negotiations easier.

According to the officials, those channels reduced the risk of misunderstandings and allowed messages to be exchanged more quickly during both the fighting and subsequent diplomatic efforts.

Officials also rejected suggestions that the memorandum excludes nuclear issues, noting that the text explicitly commits both sides to negotiations over Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and broader nuclear activities.

The memorandum follows weeks of diplomacy led by regional mediators, particularly Pakistan and Qatar, aimed at ending a conflict that began on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

The framework is intended to halt the fighting, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and create a pathway toward a broader agreement.

The memorandum is expected to be formally signed later this week, after which negotiators will begin work on a final agreement envisioned under the framework.