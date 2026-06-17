Hardline outlet Rajanews said on Wednesday that the future of Iran’s frozen funds and restricted assets remains unclear under the newly released agreement, adding that news about the immediate release of a portion of blocked resources are not reflected in the text.

“Access to Iranian funds appears dependent on further Iran-US discussions, with no clear definition of how or whether the resources will be made directly available to Tehran,” it said.

“In addition, there is no clear definition of ‘Iran’s access to resources,’ and it is unclear whether these resources will be placed at Iran’s disposal or whether their expenditure will be limited to specific cases approved by the United States. The importance of this issue becomes even greater given that Trump and Vance have explicitly stated that no money will be directly placed at Iran’s disposal,” the post said on X.