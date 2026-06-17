Iranian hardline figure Jalal Rashidikoochi criticized opponents of the newly released Iran-US understanding on Wednesday, challenging them to identify provisions that allegedly undermined Iran's sovereignty or national interests.

"Gentlemen with lofty claims, exactly which part of this text makes us a colony of America? You foul-mouthed gentlemen, which clause of this memorandum was contrary to the country's interests that you accused the men of the battlefield and diplomacy of spying?" he posted on X.

"Shame on you for thus, out of political grudges and vendettas, gambling away national security and paving the way for insults and vulgarity born of distrust toward the authority. You have become the disgraced ones of history, and I hope the judiciary and security institutions, by dealing with this group properly and correctly, will show that they do not act with double standards in their dealings," Rashidikoochi added.