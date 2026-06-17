Iran only secured temporary easing of blockade, hardline influencer says
Hardline influencer Ehsan Hosseini said on Wednesday that according to the text of MoU, Iran only secured a temporary easing of a maritime blockade, arguing that the measure had been introduced during the negotiations and presented as a concession.
"According to the text of the agreement, the only concession Iran has received from America is the temporary lifting of the naval blockade. Interestingly, this very blockade was imposed against Iran during the negotiation period and then sold to us as a concession. In other words, in the negotiations, we burned a field achievement in closing Strait of Hormuz," he posted on X.