Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded congressional briefings on the US agreement with Iran, including for the top congressional leaders known as the Gang of Eight.

“We’ve been told dozens of times that this war is over, dozens of times that prove to be a lie. It’s been two days since Trump claimed he had reached the peace deal, quote unquote, with Iran, but he still hasn’t released any details at all of this so-called deal. The American people need this war to end,” he said.

Schumer also called on President Donald Trump to “immediately tell the American people on whatever is in his so-called deal."