Senate rejects bid to limit Trump's Iran war powers
The US Senate on Tuesday narrowly rejected a resolution that would have limited President Donald Trump's authority to continue military operations against Iran without congressional approval, underscoring ongoing divisions in Congress over the conflict despite a recently announced framework agreement with Tehran.
The measure, introduced by Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, failed in a 47–48 vote after four Republicans joined most Democrats in support, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against it.