US President Donald Trump said that he does not expect much outside help will be needed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, citing the Iran deal that he said guarantees toll-free passage.

“I don’t think we’re going to need much help, because we have an agreement where it’s going to be open and it’s toll-free,” Trump said.

He added that limited participation by allied countries could still be useful, saying “it’s not a bad idea to have a ship or two” from several countries in the area.

“You’d be a great country to do it, because you never know what happens,” Trump said, without specifying which country he was addressing. “But I think it’s going to be open, and I think it’s going to be free sailing.”