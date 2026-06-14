Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said decisions on war and negotiations with the United States rest with Ians's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and the Supreme National Security Council, and that all factions must follow those decisions.

Speaking at a meeting with media officials, Pezeshkian said it was regrettable to use labels such as “treason” and “selling out the country” against Iran’s negotiating team.

He said commentary on state TV about the war and talks with Washington does not necessarily reflect the views of the Supreme National Security Council, the Supreme Defense Council or Mojtaba Khamenei’s guidance.