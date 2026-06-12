Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran would not acquire nuclear weapons as long as he remains in office, adding that he and US President Donald Trump are "in full agreement" on the issue.

"For over 30 years, I have been at the forefront of the international struggle against Iran's nuclear program," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

"Were it not for this struggle, Iran would have long ago possessed atomic bombs to destroy Israel."

Netanyahu added that Iran is seeking to destroy the Jewish state and said he has dedicated his life to preventing that outcome.

"As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel, this will not happen," he said.