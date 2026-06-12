Hardline cleric says no deal valid without Mojtaba Khamenei's approval
Ahmad Alamolhoda, the Friday prayer leader in Mashhad, said no understanding or commitment would be acceptable without the signature of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
He described "enmity and hostility toward the United States" as a fundamental principle of the Islamic Republic and said Iran should, through full obedience to Mojtaba Khamenei, deprive not only the United States but any powerful actor of the courage to commit aggression.