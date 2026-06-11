Iran says retaliatory operations against US 'aggression' are ongoing
Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported that retaliatory and “punitive” operations by Iran’s armed forces against US “aggression” are continuing.
Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported that retaliatory and “punitive” operations by Iran’s armed forces against US “aggression” are continuing.
Iran will respond with a “decisive military response” to US military actions and will never “submit to threats or military folly,” a source told IRGC affiliated Tasnim News on Wednesday.
The source was reacting to comments attributed to US President Donald Trump suggesting further strikes could follow if Iran does not sign an agreement.
It added that any US aggression would be met with a firm military response, rejecting what it described as attempts at coercion.
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the United States has stopped attacks on areas in southern Iran due to what it described as a “strong and decisive response” by Iran’s armed forces, according to media outlet Mizan.
The command added that Iran’s military response to US “aggression and provocations” will continue.
Iran’s army said drone strikes targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, including what it described as communication antennas and radar facilities linked to the Patriot air defense system.
The report said the operation was carried out following US violations of a ceasefire and strikes on southern Iran. It added that Iranian forces used “various explosive drones” in the attack.
The statement said the armed forces remain fully prepared alongside other branches of the military and will continue operations until the “aggressor is punished.”
US Central Command said reports by Iranian media that a US warship was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz are false.
“CLAIM: Iranian media sources are claiming that Iran has attacked a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz. FALSE. TRUTH: No US warships have been struck,” CENTCOM said in a post on X on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump said 49 Tomahawk missiles had been fired at Iran as he oversaw ongoing US military strikes from the Situation Room, according to Fox News.
Trump said the strikes also involved fighter jet bombardment, with the closest target around 40 miles from Tehran.
Trump said the bombing would stop shortly but warned that if Iran does not sign a deal, the United States would escalate further attacks.