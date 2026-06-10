The spokesperson for Iran parliament’s national security committee said on Wednesday that Tehran would not abandon Lebanon and Hezbollah, warning that the country could enter south Lebanon directly if needed.

“People should be assured that we will not abandon Lebanon, because if the enemy finishes off Lebanon and Hezbollah, it will come after us next,” Ebrahim Rezaei said. “If necessary, we will enter south Lebanon directly, and we are not afraid of returning to the battlefield.”