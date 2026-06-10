Iran lawmaker says country is ‘more prepared than before’
“We are more prepared than before...,” Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, wrote in a brief post on X.
“We are more prepared than before...,” Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, wrote in a brief post on X.
Shrapnel from an Iranian ballistic missile hit an Israeli air force base in northern Israel on Sunday night, CNN reported, citing an Israeli source and a military source.
IRGC had said it struck the Ramat David air base in northern Israel in one of the first rounds of ballistic missile fire on Sunday night.
CNN cited an Israeli military source as saying a piece of the missile hit a structure at the base, and that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was still investigating the extent of the damage.
The UN nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a US-backed resolution requiring Iran to declare its remaining enriched uranium stocks and allow inspectors to verify them, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing diplomats.
The resolution, submitted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany, passed with 21 votes in favor, three against and 10 abstentions, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.
Russia, China and Niger voted against the resolution, while Venezuela was not allowed to take part, the diplomats said.
The Gulf Cooperation Council condemned Iranian drone and ballistic missile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, saying Tehran bore full responsibility for the attacks and their repercussions on regional security, navigation and energy supplies.
“The security of the GCC states is indivisible, and any attack against one of them is an attack against them all,” the GCC Ministerial Council said.
The council said the attacks amounted to “a blatant aggression against the sovereignty of states, the security of their peoples and the safety of their territories,” as well as a violation of international law and the UN Charter.
It said the GCC states had the right to defend themselves individually and collectively under Article 51 of the UN Charter, and urged the Security Council and the international community to condemn the attacks and hold those responsible accountable.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to “fight” for a country free of Hezbollah and Iran, saying Israel could not move forward without arrangements to protect its security.
“Israel cannot accept any attacks on our citizens, any attacks crossing our borders… We have the full right to defend ourselves, and so long as there is no clear arrangement that protects our nation, it will be impossible to move forward. So it’s in your hands, fight for it,” Herzog said.
He said Lebanon “must remain free from the influence” of Iran and Hezbollah.
“There is no greater dream than for Israelis to be able to get in a car and drive to Beirut; it depends only on you. Denounce Hezbollah from among you, remove Iran and its proxies. Do not be afraid - say it and act,” Herzog said.
Iran’s Special Clerical Court has sentenced dissident cleric Abdolrahim Soleimani Ardestani to six years in prison, a fine and removal from the clergy, months after his public challenge to state-backed Shiite narratives drew threats and political pressure.
Soleimani Ardestani, a religious scholar, former Mofid University professor and member of a reformist association of Qom seminary teachers and researchers, is being held in Qom’s prison.
According to Mojtaba Lotfi, an official from the office of the late dissident cleric Hossein Ali Montazeri, the court convicted him on all eight charges brought against him.
Lotfi said Soleimani Ardestani does not plan to appeal unless the court agrees to hold a public hearing.
In a letter from prison, Soleimani Ardestani said the charges against him included disturbing public opinion, insulting sacred values, insulting the leadership in relation to Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba, taking part in a gathering over the house arrest of Mir-Hossein Mousavi, and assembly and collusion against domestic security.
Mousavi, a former prime minister, has been under house arrest since 2011 after rejecting the official result of Iran’s disputed 2009 presidential election and becoming one of the symbols of the Green Movement protests.
Soleimani Ardestani also listed accusations such as propaganda against the system, spreading falsehoods online, insulting senior religious authorities, damaging the dignity of the clergy and “mind control and psychological suggestion” – a striking charge even by the standards of Iran’s broad political indictments.
He has called the indictment weak and baseless, criticized his arrest and solitary confinement, and said he wrote his defense not to seek acquittal but to leave a record for history.
The case began with remarks in a debate with pro-government cleric Hamed Kashani. Soleimani Ardestani questioned long-promoted Shiite accounts about the death of Fatemeh Zahra, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammed and wife of Ali, the first Shiite Imam.
In Iran, the story of Fatemeh’s martyrdom is not only a religious narrative but part of a vast state-backed culture of mourning, ritual and political identity.
Soleimani Ardestani argued that if Ali had merely watched his wife being attacked and had not intervened, then the traditional account would raise questions about his justice. He later said he had not insulted Fatemeh and was challenging what he called the “stories told by religious singers or eulogists (maddahs).”
He also questioned mourning ceremonies for Muhammad Taqi, the ninth Shiite Imam, saying his death was linked to jealousy by his wife after he remarried and that mourning the event 1,300 years later was meaningless.
The backlash was immediate. Pro-government eulogists, who play an influential role in mobilizing religious crowds, attacked him with vulgar and sexist language. Reports also emerged of a group attack on his home.
Hardline figures called for prosecution and defrocking, while some religious voices went further, suggesting that denial of Fatemeh’s martyrdom could amount to leaving Shiite doctrine.
The controversy also split parts of the political middle ground. Reformist figures criticized Soleimani Ardestani’s tone and timing, while others warned that violent threats, home attacks and denunciations violated freedom of belief.
The sentence is significant because it shows how quickly the Islamic Republic can convert a dispute over religious history into a security case.
Soleimani Ardestani was not an outside critic of clerical rule. He was a cleric from inside the seminary world, which makes his challenge more sensitive.
By sentencing him to prison and stripping him of clerical status, the system is not only punishing one man. It is policing the boundaries of who is allowed to interpret religion, how far internal debate can go, and what happens when religious scholarship collides with the political theology of the state.