Iran launched at least four ballistic missiles and several drones at US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, a US official told Axios reporter Barak Ravid.

The attacks came hours after US forces carried out strikes on Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz in what Washington described as a self-defense operation.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have claimed hitting 21 US military targets across the region, including the Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.