Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned what he called Iran’s “brutal” missile and drone attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan on Wednesday.
Aboul Gheit said the attacks showed Iran was seeking to escalate its confrontation with Arab states, raising concerns among Arab governments while putting pressure on the international community.
The Arab League said it stood in full solidarity with Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan and called for efforts to reach an agreement that would end the crisis.
The Arab parliament strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.
The parliament rejected any attempt to undermine the security or stability of Arab states under any pretext.
It described the attacks as a clear violation of good-neighborly principles and international law governing relations between independent states.
Kuwait’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that repeated Iranian attacks on the country were endangering civilians as well as vital and residential facilities.
The ministry condemned “repeated Iranian terrorist attacks” on Kuwait, including the latest strikes earlier in the day, saying they marked a dangerous escalation and a violation of Kuwaiti sovereignty.
It said Kuwait reserved the right to take all necessary measures to protect its security, territory and vital facilities under international law and the UN Charter.
A tanker experienced an engine-room fire northeast of Sohar, Oman, prompting an evacuation that left one casualty and two crew members missing, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Wednesday.
UKMTO said all others on board were assisting with the evacuation.
The vessel reported no environmental impact, and authorities were investigating.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that policies pursued by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei were aimed at distancing regional countries from the United States and Israel.
Pezeshkian said the enemy had sought to mobilize Arab and Muslim countries against Iran, but that the effort was being countered.
“The policies being pursued today, and which our dear leader is following, are also defeating this plan, so that regional countries distance themselves from the United States and Israel, and this process is moving forward,” he said.
Pezeshkian said he had met the Supreme Leader every week without exception over the past year and a half.
He also said that Iran’s adversaries intended to fuel internal divisions, arguing that no country could be forced to surrender through bombing or threats.
Commenting on the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, he said it was unacceptable that enemy forces could “so easily” kill Iranian commanders and officials.