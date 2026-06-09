Trump suggests US may help rebuild Iran but take 'half their oil' - ABC
Donald Trump suggested that if the United States destroyed Iran's infrastructure, Washington would likely help pay to rebuild it, ABC News reported citing an interview with the US president.
"Somebody's going to have to build all that infrastructure, new bridges, new this, new that, new power plants," Trump said. "They're talking about a trillion dollars, probably more. And you know that's why we'll probably get involved in rebuilding, right, helping them rebuild."
Asked if that would be like a Marshall Plan for Iran, Trump responded, "Yeah," before adding: "But we'll get half their oil."