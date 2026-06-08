Trump asked Netanyahu to halt new Iran strikes in Monday call - NYT
US President Donald Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Monday morning call to hold off on further strikes against Iran, a request that appears to have stopped Israel’s immediate plans for additional attacks, The New York Times reported citing officials briefed on the conversation.
A senior US official and two Israeli military officials said Trump told Netanyahu he believed Washington and Tehran were “nearing an agreement” on a framework that could bring the two sides to the table for a longer-term deal.