Iran's national soccer team departed from Turkey for its training base in Mexico on Saturday ahead of the 2026 World Cup, while several federation officials and support staff were reportedly still awaiting US visas, according to the Associated Press.
Iranian state television said 14 backroom staff and officials, including Iranian Football Federation Secretary-General Hedayat Mombeini and Vice President Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, had not received visas ahead of Iran's group-stage matches in Los Angeles and Seattle later this month.
AP reported that visa processing issues had previously prompted Iran to move its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, near the US border, amid complications stemming from the ongoing conflict involving Iran.