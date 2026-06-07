British Airways warned that fares would rise further as the Iran war continued to disrupt jet fuel supplies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

“There’s no getting away from if fuel goes up, fares have to go up,” Chief Executive Sean Doyle said in an interview on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association’s annual meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

Jet fuel prices have doubled since the war began in February and the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, disrupting a passage that accounts for about 40% of Europe’s jet fuel, according to the report.