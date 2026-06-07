US bases and and Israeli assets in the region have become "legitimate targets," Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X on Sunday.
"They neither abide by the ceasefire nor believe in dialogue, and through the naval blockade and violations of the agreements regarding Lebanon, they have shown that they only understand the language of force," Ghalibaf said.
"The naval blockade against the Iranian nation and America's green light today to the Zionist regime turn American and regime bases and assets in the region into legitimate targets. The hand of our armed forces is open, as always," he added.