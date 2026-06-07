Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said Tehran stood with Lebanon after the Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs in response to fire from the Iran-backed group toward northern Israel.

"The resistance of Lebanon is the soul of Iran," Ejei said on X.

"Now, with the Zionists' aggression, a cloud of sorrow has settled over Beirut's face. With this cloud of grief, hearts in Tehran have begun to tremble. We stand alongside the people and resistance of Lebanon," he added in another post on X.