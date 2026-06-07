Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson told CNN that Tehran and Washington were still exchanging messages through Pakistani mediators, but accused the United States of making negotiations difficult with shifting demands.

“The main problem of negotiating with this administration is that you have to face so many changing positions, moving the goal posts, different statements, contradictory remarks by different officials, so it makes the whole process very cumbersome,” Esmaeil Baghaei said.

He said Washington was not offering concessions over Iran’s blocked assets and accused the United States of attacking Iranian commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz and on the high seas.

He called the situation “very volatile and very dangerous” and blamed what he described as the United States’ “reckless approach” towards the region and the ceasefire.

The spokesman warned that Iran’s armed forces were ready “to respond to any attacks with all force.”