Iran lawmaker claims US military power has been ‘deflated’
An Iranian lawmaker claimed on Sunday that US military power had been exposed as weak, adding that Washington could not achieve its goals through force.
“With one needle, the balloon of America’s power burst and deflated, and the whole world understood that America cannot do a damn thing militarily,” Mohammadsaleh Jokar told Iran-based website Didban.
He accused the United States of deception, threats and seeking concessions, saying Iran should reach a point where Washington no longer dared to threaten it.