US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the US-Iran ceasefire remained in place.
"Of course it's a ceasefire," Hegseth told reporters before departing France, where he had attended a World War II memorial ceremony.
He added that President Donald Trump was "very clear things can happen intermittently" during a ceasefire, but remained focused on negotiations.
"We're negotiating actively," Hegseth said. "Things are happening, shipping is moving through. Iran shouldn't be shooting at it. And when they do, we take care of that as you would expect."
"But ultimately, we think a deal, a great deal, is likely coming soon," he added.
President Donald Trump will not agree to a bad deal with Iran despite pressure to conclude negotiations quickly, Republican US Sen. James Lankford told Fox News.
"(Iran is) definitely trying to string us along, and Donald Trump is not going for it at all," Lankford said.
"It’s interesting to see how many folks on the left, and some folks on the right, even, are trying to be able to push President Trump to be able to make a bad deal just to be able to get it over with," he added.
Student protests over Iran’s university entrance exam system continued on Sunday, spreading across at least 20 provinces as pupils demanded changes to rules that give school grades a decisive role in university admissions.
Videos received by Iran International showed students in the northeastern city of Mashhad chanting: “We have heard many promises, but seen no result,” and “If our problem is not solved, there will be protests every day.”
Other videos from the central city of Isfahan showed students chanting: “Student, shout, cry out for your rights.”
The protests, which began in late May in western and central Iran, initially focused on how final exams were being held. They later grew into a broader demand to cancel the fixed impact of 11th-grade GPA scores on the national university entrance exam, or at least change it to a positive-only effect.
Iran’s national university entrance exam, known as the konkur, is a highly competitive test that plays a major role in determining access to higher education and future career prospects.
Students say repeated changes to exam rules, the role of school grades in admissions and the way final exams are being held have placed heavy psychological and academic pressure on them.
Abdolvahed Fayyazi, a member of parliament’s Education and Research Committee, told the semi-official ILNA news agency that responsibility for the entrance exam decision lies with the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, a powerful state body that sets major education and cultural policies in Iran.
He said the council continued to insist on including school grades in the entrance exam process.
Fayyazi urged protesting students to “give up the protests and go study,” saying “there is no other choice and protests are useless.”
The protests have reached at least 20 provinces, including Tehran, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, Razavi Khorasan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Gilan, Lorestan, Mazandaran and Yazd.
They have also spread to cities including Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Shahrekord, Khorramabad, Arak, Qom, Yazd and Saveh.
Reports from some cities said security forces confronted protesters, injuring several students and arresting at least one person.
Students had previously gathered outside the Education Department in Mashhad, demanding the resignation of Abdolhossein Khosropanah, secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution.
Khosropanah defended the policy in an interview with Iranian state television on Sunday, saying members of the council had reached a consensus on keeping the decisive role of 11th- and 12th-grade academic records in the 2026 entrance exam.
He also accused “most” of the protesters of being linked to the “konkur mafia,” a term Iranian officials use to refer to private tutoring and exam-preparation businesses that profit from the university entrance system.
The remarks drew criticism from students, who said the accusation ignored the real concerns of pupils facing repeated policy changes, exam pressure and uncertainty over their educational future.
Khosropanah acknowledged that some demands, including those of repeat entrance exam candidates and students seeking to improve their grades, could not be dismissed.
He said proposals including more opportunities to improve grades, single-subject grade improvement and changes to exam scheduling would be reviewed.
Students say their generation has already faced school closures, online learning, social crises and repeated changes to education rules, and should not have to pay the price for sudden and contradictory decisions by officials.
They have said the protests will continue until their demands are addressed.
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he did not plan to withdraw US troops from the region, telling NBC News that “I think we’ll keep them there until such time as we have a completion.”
“It costs us very little to keep them there,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” referring to the US military presence in the region.
Trump also said Iran’s military had been badly weakened, adding that Tehran retained only “21%, 22%” of its pre-war missile stockpile.
“Look, we have totally destroyed their military,” he said. “They have some missiles left. They have some drones left."
Trump declined to say whether he knew the location of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, but added there was “a good probability” that he did.
“I don’t want to say whether or not I know where he is,” Trump said. “But there’s a good probability that I do.”
Since his appointment as the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public and no image or audio recording of him has been released.
US President Donald Trump said any new agreement with Iran would not immediately unfreeze Tehran’s assets, telling NBC News that sanctions relief would come only after Iran changed its behavior.
“That comes after,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News. “Yeah, if they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking.”
Trump said that under a possible deal, US equipment would be used to remove and destroy Iran’s nuclear material or infrastructure, either on-site or off-site.
“If we make a deal that now we’re friendly, we’ll all go together. It’ll be our equipment. We’ll take it out and destroy it, whether it’s on-site or whether we take it off-site,” he said.
Trump warned that if no deal was reached, the United States would act militarily.
“If we don’t make a deal, then we’re going to take them out militarily very harshly,” he said.
US Central Command said on Sunday its forces had redirected 132 commercial vessels and disabled six others while enforcing the US blockade against Iran.
CENTCOM released an image showing an officer aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy, while observing a merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea.