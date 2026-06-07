Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the government would be compelled to respond if state television and some media figures continued to direct what he described as unfair criticism toward the administration during wartime.

"Our colleagues in the government have always been careful to ensure that society's psychological calm is not threatened, and I have emphasized preserving unity and tolerating differences," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

"However, when state television and some media activists direct the edge of unfair criticism toward the government during wartime conditions, we will be compelled to provide an appropriate response. This is not in the country's interest," he added.