US President Donald Trump said any new agreement with Iran would not immediately unfreeze Tehran’s assets, telling NBC News that sanctions relief would come only after Iran changed its behavior.

“That comes after,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press.” “Yeah, if they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking.”

Trump said that under a possible deal, US equipment would be used to remove and destroy Iran’s nuclear material or infrastructure, either on-site or off-site.

“If we make a deal that now we’re friendly, we’ll all go together. It’ll be our equipment. We’ll take it out and destroy it, whether it’s on-site or whether we take it off-site,” he said.

Trump warned that if no deal was reached, the United States would act militarily.

“If we don’t make a deal, then we’re going to take them out militarily very harshly,” he said.