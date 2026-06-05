Iran launched multiple drones toward Strait of Hormuz, US says
Iran launched multiple drones toward the Strait of Hormuz, a US official told CNN, according to a report on Friday, with at least four drones shot down by US aircraft.
Iran launched multiple drones toward the Strait of Hormuz, a US official told CNN, according to a report on Friday, with at least four drones shot down by US aircraft.
A senior UAE official met US Vice President JD Vance in Washington on Friday to review progress on a $1.4 trillion UAE-US economic and technology framework, according to the UAE Embassy in the United States.
Khaldoon Al Mubarak met Vance to discuss the initiative, which it said has generated a $23.8 billion US trade surplus and $39 billion in bilateral trade during its first year, the embassy said in a post on X.
US President Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that Iran still has about 21 to 22 percent of its missile arsenal remaining, according to a preview released on Friday.
“They have some missiles, they have some drones. I would say percentage-wise, maybe 21–22% of their missiles. It’s a lot of missiles, but it’s not what it was when we first attacked,” Trump said.
The full segment of “Meet the Press” is scheduled to air on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. EST.
The US Department of Justice said on Friday US forces seized a supertanker it described as part of Iran’s “ghost fleet,” adding it was involved in transporting sanctioned Iranian oil.
The vessel, identified as the M/T Davina (also known as Lenore), has a capacity of up to two million barrels of oil and is listed under US Treasury sanctions targeting Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sectors, US Justice Department said in a post on X.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander, Admiral Brad Cooper on Friday met with senior military in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan.
Admiral Cooper also met deployed US service members, recognized what it described as exceptional performers, and oversaw a leadership transition for US Army Central, CENTCOM posted on X.
Mohsen Rezaei, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader and former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Friday negotiations between Tehran and Washington have reached a deadlock, adding that President Donald Trump must take steps to move the process forward.
"The ball is in Trump's court," Rezaei told CNN, adding that the release of frozen Iranian assets would serve as a confidence-building measure and a test of Washington's willingness to advance negotiations.
Rezaei also warned that if what he described as a US blockade on Iran remains in place and the conflict continues, Tehran could target US military bases and expand the scope of the confrontation. Rezaei said the conflict could spread to maritime routes including the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.