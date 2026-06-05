US President Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that Iran still has about 21 to 22 percent of its missile arsenal remaining, according to a preview released on Friday.

“They have some missiles, they have some drones. I would say percentage-wise, maybe 21–22% of their missiles. It’s a lot of missiles, but it’s not what it was when we first attacked,” Trump said.

The full segment of “Meet the Press” is scheduled to air on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. EST.