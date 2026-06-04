Iran and Hezbollah are trying to undermine hopes for security and peace following a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Israel's ambassador to the United States said on X.

Yechiel Leiter said the agreement was based on Hezbollah stopping fire, withdrawing from southern Lebanon and being disarmed.

"There was real hope at the negotiating table for a new chapter of security and peace. Hezbollah and Iran are trying to destroy that hope. They must not succeed," he said.