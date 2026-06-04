Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated Tehran’s support for Hamas and other regional armed groups in a phone call with Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Palestinian group’s leadership council, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Araghchi outlined Tehran’s latest efforts to stop the war in the region and stressed that Iran would continue its policy of supporting what he called the legitimate resistance of regional nations, especially in Palestine and Lebanon, against Israel.

For his part, Hayya thanked Iran for its support and backing, praising Iran’s negotiating team for insisting on a simultaneous halt to fighting on all fronts in the region, the statement said.

Hayya briefed Araghchi on the latest situation in Gaza, accusing Israel of continuing its military operations and obstructing the implementation of a ceasefire agreement.

He also offered condolences over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader and several commanders and officials in the US and Israeli attacks, while congratulating Iran on what he called its victory in the “Ramadan war.”