A group of Iranian lawmakers called for the range of Iran's missiles to be increased to reach the White House, in a letter to Mojtaba Khamenei calling for "revenge for the blood" of Iran's former supreme leader Ali Khamenei and commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

"We will support our military forces and defense industries until the day the range of our missiles reaches the office of Khamenei's killers," the lawmakers said in the statement.

The signatory lawmakers also called for the status of the Strait of Hormuz to become irreversible from its pre-war condition, the rejection of any negotiations over nuclear capabilities, full compensation for the material and moral damages of the war, the withdrawal of US forces from the region and punishment of the "aggressors in such a way that the possibility of repeated attacks is eliminated."