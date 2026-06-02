US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that conversations between the Washington and Iran had been going on continuously, adding that ​that ⁠reports the two ‌sides had ​stopped ‌speaking a few ​days ago ​were "false and erroneous."

"Fake News Reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the U.S.A. stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today," he said.

"Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, 'It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You’ve been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!'" he added.