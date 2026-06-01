Iran’s parliament speaker said on Monday that the US naval blockade and Israeli attacks in Lebanon showed US noncompliance with the ceasefire.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Israel of committing war crimes in Lebanon and said Washington was responsible for the situation.
“Every choice has a price, and the bill comes due. It will all fall into place,” he wrote on X.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman on Monday accused Israel and the US of ceasefire violations in the region.
“It is not only the Zionist regime that is committing ceasefire violations; the United States is also committing ceasefire violations in our region on such a wide scale,” Esmaeil Baghaei said.
He said a ceasefire in Lebanon was an inseparable part of any ceasefire or final agreement to end the war with the US.
Baghaei also said that US “aggressive action” had led Iran’s forces to strike the positions from which the attack originated.
He alleged that Washington was “constantly changing its views” and raising new or contradictory demands, making the diplomatic process take longer.
The spokesman also said Kuwait had unjustifiably detained four Iranian citizens and urged Kuwaiti authorities to clarify their status as soon as possible and provide Iran with consular access.
Kuwaiti authorities said last month that men detained after allegedly trying to enter the country by sea had admitted links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards and had been tasked with infiltrating Bubiyan Island to carry out hostile acts.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran “really wants” to make a deal with the United States and that any agreement would be good for Washington and its allies.
“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump criticized Democrats and some Republicans for pressing him over the pace and direction of talks, saying their comments made it harder for him to negotiate.
“Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end,” he wrote.
Two Iranian protesters were executed on Monday after they were arrested during nationwide demonstrations in January, the judiciary’s Mizan News reported.
Mehrdad Mohammadinia and Ashkan Maleki had been sentenced to death on accusations of setting fire to a mosque in Tehran’s Gisha neighborhood, damaging public property, clashing with security forces and blocking streets.
The judiciary said their sentences had been upheld by the Supreme Court before being carried out.
Mizan published what it described as Maleki’s confession, alleging that the two entered the mosque courtyard and set fire to gasoline that had leaked from overturned motorcycles.
Rights groups have repeatedly warned that Iran’s government uses forced confessions and fast-tracked trials in politically charged cases.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have been urging Hezbollah to escalate war with Israel so that Tehran can gain leverage in talks with the US, Axios reported on Monday, citing a Lebanese official.
The report also said Washington’s latest push for a ceasefire in Lebanon had faltered as Israel expanded its ground offensive and sought US approval for major strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut.
The Trump administration’s effort to de-escalate in Lebanon was partly driven by its push for a deal with Iran, according to the report.
The memorandum of understanding under negotiation between Washington and Tehran includes an end to fighting in Lebanon, it added.