US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran “really wants” to make a deal with the United States and that any agreement would be good for Washington and its allies.

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump criticized Democrats and some Republicans for pressing him over the pace and direction of talks, saying their comments made it harder for him to negotiate.

“Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end,” he wrote.