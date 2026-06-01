EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that Pakistan’s mediation between the United States and Iran had helped prevent a return to full-scale war.

Speaking in Pakistan, Kallas said Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts were “recognised and appreciated across Europe.”

She said Pakistan’s support had helped create a fragile diplomatic opening to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Kallas said any temporary understanding between Washington and Tehran must be followed by deeper talks on Iran’s nuclear stockpile and other critical issues.