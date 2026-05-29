The heads of the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and International Energy Agency warned on Friday that continued disruption to oil shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could increase risks to fuel security, market stability and broader economic resilience as demand rises in the Northern Hemisphere summer, CBS reported.
In a joint statement following a meeting on Thursday to discuss the Iran war, the three organizations said global oil inventories were being drawn down at a “record pace” after three months of restricted shipping through the strategic waterway.
They added that while the global economy remained resilient, some countries were already facing higher fuel costs, while fertilizer prices had surged ahead of planting season.
The statement warned that if shipping flows do not return to normal, continued rapid depletion of global oil inventories ahead of peak summer demand could pose increasing risks to fuel security and market conditions.
The top US general overseeing forces in Latin America held a rare meeting on Friday with senior Cuban military officials at the perimeter of US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the US military said, confirming a Reuters report.
US General Francis Donovan, head of US Southern Command, briefly discussed operational security matters with the Cuban delegation, which included Cuban General Roberto Legra Sotolongo, first deputy minister of the chief of the General Staff, SOUTHCOM said on X.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on X on Friday that Special Envoy Tom Barrak’s title for Syria expires, but he will continue as US Ambassador to Turkey.
"Ambassador Tom Barrak has played an invaluable role as our Special Envoy to Syria. While that title is expiring, he will continue to play a leading role for the Trump Administration in both Syria and Iraq, where his expertise, relationships, and understanding of the America First agenda will continue to deliver wins on behalf of our great country," Rubio said.
Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, said on Friday that negotiations should be conducted quietly, warning that “chaotic assessments and public comments” could undermine diplomatic efforts.
"Negotiations must be conducted quietly. Chaotic assessments and public comments, which can change several times a day, create an unhealthy backdrop for diplomatic efforts," he posted on X.
A satellite image shared by Bloomberg energy analyst on Friday shows a tanker being loaded at Iran’s Jask oil terminal, according to open-source analysis of Copernicus Sentinel-2 data, as Iran continues to use alternative export infrastructure outside the Strait of Hormuz.
The image indicates activity at the Gulf of Oman terminal, which Iran has developed as a secondary export outlet to reduce reliance on its main loading hub at Kharg Island.